JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Martin Burn Ltd

Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
OPEN

43.50

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

43.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 43.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 43.45
VOLUME 18419
52-Week high 45.50
52-Week low 19.30
P/E 25.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 45.20
Buy Qty 1182.00
Sell Price 45.65
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 43.50
CLOSE 43.45
VOLUME 18419
52-Week high 45.50
52-Week low 19.30
P/E 25.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 45.20
Buy Qty 1182.00
Sell Price 45.65
Sell Qty 100.00

Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - BULK DEALS

TYPE: Exchange: Transaction:
From: To:
Client Name:
DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
08-12-2017 ABHISHEKH JAIN BSE SELL 30000 34.00
08-12-2017 MANISH FATEHPURIA BSE BUY 40000 34.05
05-12-2017 ABHISHEKH JAIN BSE SELL 50000 34.00
05-12-2017 SARIKA FATEHPURIA BSE BUY 50000 34.00
04-12-2017 SUNIL FATEHPURIA BSE BUY 30000 35.00
04-12-2017 ABHISHEKH JAIN BSE SELL 30000 35.00
22-11-2017 KEDAR NATH FATEHPURIA BSE BUY 50000 29.70
22-11-2017 SANJAY KUMAR THARD HUF BSE SELL 50000 29.70
09-05-2017 FAROKHMROSTAMISOLEDISCRETIONARYWILL
TRUST 		BSE BUY 30000 23.40
09-05-2017 JHARENDRA SHUMSHERJUNG BAHADUR RANA
 BSE SELL 30000 23.40
07-05-2008 SAINATH HERBAL CARE MARKETING P LTD
 BSE SELL 37656 78.49
24-04-2008 SAINATH HEBAL CARE MARKETING P LTD BSE BUY 27656 87.50
21-06-2007 RAMSHREE FINANCIAL SERV PVT LTD BSE SELL 40000 151.60

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Martin Burn: