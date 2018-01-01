JUST IN
Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2014
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.45 0.17 0.35
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.80 0.59 0.25
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.00 -0.39 -0.48
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -0.92 0.08 0.04
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.12 0.28 -0.19
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.33 0.45 0.17
