You are here » Home » » Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Martin Burn Ltd
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|43.50
|CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23.28
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|30-01-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Sub: Notice of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI, (Listing ob...
|30-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31-01-2017
|Board Meeting
|Martin Burn Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
|09-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Martin Burn Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
|12-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Martin Burn Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direct...
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Martin Burn Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
|11-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-04-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Martin Burn Ltd has informed BSE that the Company's financial accounting...
|09-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Martin Burn Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
|18-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quick Links for Martin Burn:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices