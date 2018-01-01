You are here » Home » » Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Martin Burn Ltd
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Filter:
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2014
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|Reserves
|37.11
|35.11
|34.19
|Total Shareholders Funds
|42.51
|40.51
|39.59
|Secured Loans
|0.06
|0.08
|5.95
|Unsecured Loans
|7.57
|7.65
|0.54
|Total Debt
|7.63
|7.73
|6.49
|Total Liabilities
|50.14
|48.24
|46.08
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|32.26
|32.25
|31.91
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.57
|0.53
|0.41
|Investments
|0.00
|0.08
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.04
|0.07
|2.19
|Sundry Debtors
|0.86
|0.87
|1.54
|Cash and Bank
|0.33
|0.37
|0.17
|Loans and Advances
|70.96
|67.19
|63.49
|Total Current Assets
|72.19
|68.50
|67.39
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|40.91
|37.77
|38.96
|Provisions
|3.33
|5.04
|4.75
|Net Current Assets
|27.95
|25.69
|23.68
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|50.16
|48.24
|46.07
