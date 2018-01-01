JUST IN
Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
OPEN

43.50

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

43.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2014
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 5.40 5.40 5.40
Reserves 37.11 35.11 34.19
Total Shareholders Funds 42.51 40.51 39.59
Secured Loans 0.06 0.08 5.95
Unsecured Loans 7.57 7.65 0.54
Total Debt 7.63 7.73 6.49
Total Liabilities 50.14 48.24 46.08
Application of Funds
Gross Block 32.26 32.25 31.91
Capital Work in Progress 0.57 0.53 0.41
Investments 0.00 0.08 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.04 0.07 2.19
Sundry Debtors 0.86 0.87 1.54
Cash and Bank 0.33 0.37 0.17
Loans and Advances 70.96 67.19 63.49
Total Current Assets 72.19 68.50 67.39
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 40.91 37.77 38.96
Provisions 3.33 5.04 4.75
Net Current Assets 27.95 25.69 23.68
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 50.16 48.24 46.07
