Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Martin Burn Ltd
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|43.50
|CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Filter:
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2014
|Net Sales
|0.97
|3.79
|0.38
|Operating Profit
|2.72
|1.72
|-1.01
|Other Income
|6.40
|5.75
|4.97
|Interest
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.35
|0.30
|Profit Before Tax
|2.48
|1.35
|-1.33
|Tax
|0.41
|0.35
|0.08
|Profit After Tax
|2.07
|1.00
|-1.41
|Share Capital
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|Reserves
|37.11
|35.11
|34.19
|Net Worth
|42.51
|40.51
|39.59
|Loans
|7.63
|7.73
|6.49
|Gross Block
|32.26
|32.25
|31.91
|Investments
|0.00
|0.08
|0.00
|Cash
|0.33
|0.37
|0.17
|Debtors
|0.86
|0.87
|1.54
|Net Working Capital
|27.95
|25.69
|23.68
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|280.41
|45.38
|-265.79
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|213.40
|26.39
|-371.05
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|3.83
|1.23
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
