Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|
BSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Martin Burn Ltd
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|43.50
|CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Filter:
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.08
|0.08
|0.18
|0.46
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.29
|0.33
|0.36
|0.32
|Total Income
|0.42
|0.37
|0.51
|0.82
|0.67
|Expenditure
|0.41
|0.55
|0.67
|1.16
|0.66
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.34
|0.01
|Interest
|-0.52
|-0.46
|-0.42
|-0.56
|-0.36
|PBDT
|0.53
|0.29
|0.25
|0.22
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|PBT
|0.48
|0.24
|0.20
|0.16
|0.31
|Tax
|0.08
|0.06
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.40
|0.18
|0.17
|0.16
|0.31
|EPS (Rs)
|0.78
|0.35
|0.34
|0.31
|0.60
