Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2014
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.23 0.23 0.22
Current Ratio 0.63 0.66 0.42
Asset turnover ratio 0.04 0.11 0.01
Inventory turnover ratio 17.64 2.24 0.17
Debtors turnover ratio 1.12 2.10 0.17
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 46.50 112.00
Operating Margin (%) 280.41 33.77 668.42
Net Profit Margin (%) 213.40 17.68 186.84
Return on Capital Employed (%) 6.13 1.62 4.69
Return on Net Worth (%) 6.32 1.43 1.81
