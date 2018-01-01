You are here » Home » » Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Martin Burn Ltd
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Filter:
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Jun '15
|Mar '14
|Dec '12
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.57
|2.95
|0.59
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.92
|0.97
|0.95
|2.85
|Total Income
|1.30
|1.49
|3.92
|1.54
|3.27
|Total Expenditure
|1.63
|1.62
|4.42
|2.34
|1.58
|Operating Profit
|-0.33
|-0.13
|-0.50
|-0.80
|1.69
|Interest
|-1.41
|-0.99
|-1.92
|-1.99
|0.81
|Gross Profit
|1.08
|0.87
|1.42
|1.18
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.18
|0.15
|0.17
|0.17
|PBT
|0.91
|0.68
|1.27
|1.02
|0.71
|Tax
|0.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.75
|0.68
|1.27
|1.02
|0.71
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.75
|0.68
|1.27
|1.02
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|5.15
|5.15
|5.15
|5.15
|5.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|1.33
|2.46
|1.97
|1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.18
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Share Holding (%)
|35.42
|40.25
|40.07
|40.07
|40.07
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.33
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|64.58
|59.75
|59.93
|59.93
|59.93
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
