Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Martin Burn Ltd
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Filter:
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Sep '14
|Jun '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1.03
|4.21
|3.02
|0.70
|1.98
|Other Income
|1.29
|1.99
|1.29
|1.56
|2.03
|Total Income
|2.32
|6.20
|4.31
|2.26
|4.01
|Total Expenditure
|2.78
|7.84
|5.38
|3.40
|4.82
|Operating Profit
|-0.46
|-1.64
|-1.06
|-1.14
|-0.80
|Interest
|-1.56
|-3.34
|-2.57
|-3.28
|-2.29
|Gross Profit
|1.09
|1.70
|1.51
|2.14
|1.49
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.35
|0.19
|0.31
|0.28
|PBT
|0.78
|1.31
|1.32
|1.84
|1.20
|Tax
|0.24
|0.31
|0.00
|0.43
|0.30
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.54
|1.00
|1.32
|1.41
|0.90
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.54
|1.00
|1.32
|1.41
|0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|5.15
|5.15
|5.15
|5.15
|5.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|1.94
|2.56
|2.73
|1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Share Holding (%)
|40.25
|40.07
|40.07
|40.07
|40.07
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|59.75
|59.93
|59.93
|59.93
|59.93
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
