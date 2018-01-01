JUST IN
Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
OPEN

43.50

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

43.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
OPEN 43.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 43.45
VOLUME 18419
52-Week high 45.50
52-Week low 19.30
P/E 25.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 45.20
Buy Qty 1182.00
Sell Price 45.65
Sell Qty 100.00
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Sep '15 Sep '14 Jun '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 1.03 4.21 3.02 0.70 1.98
Other Income 1.29 1.99 1.29 1.56 2.03
Total Income 2.32 6.20 4.31 2.26 4.01
Total Expenditure 2.78 7.84 5.38 3.40 4.82
Operating Profit -0.46 -1.64 -1.06 -1.14 -0.80
Interest -1.56 -3.34 -2.57 -3.28 -2.29
Gross Profit 1.09 1.70 1.51 2.14 1.49
Depreciation 0.24 0.35 0.19 0.31 0.28
PBT 0.78 1.31 1.32 1.84 1.20
Tax 0.24 0.31 0.00 0.43 0.30
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.54 1.00 1.32 1.41 0.90
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.54 1.00 1.32 1.41 0.90
Equity Share Capital 5.15 5.15 5.15 5.15 5.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 1.05 1.94 2.56 2.73 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21
Share Holding (%) 40.25 40.07 40.07 40.07 40.07
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 59.75 59.93 59.93 59.93 59.93
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
