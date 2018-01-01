JUST IN
Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
OPEN

43.50

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

43.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Dec
Book Closure Date (Month) Dec
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 523566
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange, Kanpur Stock Exchange

