Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
OPEN

43.50

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

43.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 64.59 59.75 59.76 59.75 59.75
Total Promoters 64.59 59.75 59.76 59.75 59.75
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.27
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03
Non-Institution 35.15 39.98 39.96 39.96 39.97
Indian Public 33.06 37.93 37.90 37.32 37.32
Others 2.09 2.05 2.06 2.64 2.65
Total Non Promoter 35.41 40.24 40.22 40.22 40.24
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 99.99 99.98 99.97 99.99
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.03 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

