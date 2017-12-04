Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Martin Burn Ltd
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Announcements
-
Martin Burn Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Joint Venture
23/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Press Release / Media Release
07/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Financial Year For The Quarter / Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017<BR>
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Press Release / Media Release
27/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Closure of Trading Window
19/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Sub: - Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Results Of Mar
19/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
08/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Scrutinizers Report
28/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Outcome of AGM
28/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Outcome of AGM
28/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Outcome of AGM
27/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Acquisition
11/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
11/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Acquisition
08/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
08/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Acquisition
06/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
06/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Acquisition
05/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Acquisition
05/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Martin Burn Ltd Press Release / Media Release
04/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
