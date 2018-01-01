JUST IN
Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
OPEN

43.50

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

43.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
OPEN 43.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 43.45
VOLUME 18419
52-Week high 45.50
52-Week low 19.30
P/E 25.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 45.20
Buy Qty 1182.00
Sell Price 45.65
Sell Qty 100.00
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
NTPC 171.00 7.10 4.33 9385.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.40 0.21 7520.15
Bharti Infra. 338.35 4.45 1.33 2705.00
NLC India 96.90 -0.30 -0.31 2368.81
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.15 -0.56 2081.60
Reliance Infra. 430.30 13.80 3.31 1288.41
CESC 967.50 -14.35 -1.46 862.86
GE Shipping Co 354.45 2.30 0.65 601.39
DLF 217.35 5.95 2.81 596.56
Prestige Estates 304.80 0.25 0.08 589.10
Torrent Power 254.35 2.15 0.85 432.36
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 5.10 0.52 360.94
NBCC 184.75 2.65 1.46 351.10
Oberoi Realty 531.60 6.85 1.31 320.65
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.75 0.94 283.45
K E C Intl. 388.75 -13.70 -3.40 281.82
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -1.30 -0.28 269.07
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.10 1.07 229.24
NCC 122.80 4.85 4.11 225.50
PNC Infratech 159.85 5.40 3.50 209.69
