Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
OPEN

43.50

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

43.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
NTPC 171.00 140,997.37 78,273.44 9,385.26 208,416.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 102,146.79 25,716.54 7,520.15 175,104.54
Bharti Infra. 338.35 62,581.55 6,084.70 2,705.00 17,140.50
DLF 217.35 38,776.33 3,702.95 596.56 24,800.84
NHPC Ltd 26.65 27,341.09 7,271.17 2,081.60 48,153.89
Tata Power Co. 80.65 21,814.21 7,218.06 283.45 33,477.27
Adani Transmissi 185.10 20,357.48 809.65 3.85 10,343.31
Oberoi Realty 531.60 18,053.14 890.71 320.65 4,260.39
NBCC 184.75 16,627.50 6,279.39 351.10 1,745.99
Godrej Propert. 732.90 15,865.82 457.14 124.25 5,622.65
NLC India 96.90 14,811.84 8,672.87 2,368.81 19,790.63
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 13,471.16 5,097.62 360.94 4,832.09
CESC 967.50 12,825.18 7,220.07 862.86 23,699.55
JSW Energy 77.65 12,734.99 4,040.97 194.75 11,873.86
Torrent Power 254.35 12,224.57 10,025.76 432.36 17,384.33
Prestige Estates 304.80 11,430.00 2,180.30 589.10 8,071.50
Reliance Infra. 430.30 11,316.46 8,947.67 1,288.41 43,973.96
Reliance Power 39.10 10,968.06 48.06 64.26 24,224.66
Phoenix Mills 679.10 10,397.02 375.90 133.55 3,293.51
Adani Power 26.40 10,182.32 11,017.97 -6054.34 35,270.67
