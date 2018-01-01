You are here » Home » » Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Martin Burn Ltd
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|43.50
|CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Competition
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|NTPC
|171.00
|140,997.37
|78,273.44
|9,385.26
|208,416.26
|Power Grid Corpn
|195.25
|102,146.79
|25,716.54
|7,520.15
|175,104.54
|Bharti Infra.
|338.35
|62,581.55
|6,084.70
|2,705.00
|17,140.50
|DLF
|217.35
|38,776.33
|3,702.95
|596.56
|24,800.84
|NHPC Ltd
|26.65
|27,341.09
|7,271.17
|2,081.60
|48,153.89
|Tata Power Co.
|80.65
|21,814.21
|7,218.06
|283.45
|33,477.27
|Adani Transmissi
|185.10
|20,357.48
|809.65
|3.85
|10,343.31
|Oberoi Realty
|531.60
|18,053.14
|890.71
|320.65
|4,260.39
|NBCC
|184.75
|16,627.50
|6,279.39
|351.10
|1,745.99
|Godrej Propert.
|732.90
|15,865.82
|457.14
|124.25
|5,622.65
|NLC India
|96.90
|14,811.84
|8,672.87
|2,368.81
|19,790.63
|Dilip Buildcon
|984.95
|13,471.16
|5,097.62
|360.94
|4,832.09
|CESC
|967.50
|12,825.18
|7,220.07
|862.86
|23,699.55
|JSW Energy
|77.65
|12,734.99
|4,040.97
|194.75
|11,873.86
|Torrent Power
|254.35
|12,224.57
|10,025.76
|432.36
|17,384.33
|Prestige Estates
|304.80
|11,430.00
|2,180.30
|589.10
|8,071.50
|Reliance Infra.
|430.30
|11,316.46
|8,947.67
|1,288.41
|43,973.96
|Reliance Power
|39.10
|10,968.06
|48.06
|64.26
|24,224.66
|Phoenix Mills
|679.10
|10,397.02
|375.90
|133.55
|3,293.51
|Adani Power
|26.40
|10,182.32
|11,017.97
|-6054.34
|35,270.67
