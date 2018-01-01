JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Martin Burn Ltd

Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
OPEN

43.50

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

43.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 43.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 43.45
VOLUME 18419
52-Week high 45.50
52-Week low 19.30
P/E 25.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 45.20
Buy Qty 1182.00
Sell Price 45.65
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 43.50
CLOSE 43.45
VOLUME 18419
52-Week high 45.50
52-Week low 19.30
P/E 25.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 45.20
Buy Qty 1182.00
Sell Price 45.65
Sell Qty 100.00

Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Arih.Found.Hsg. 47.90 3.12 41.19 70.67 0.94 2.03 23.60
Raja Bahadur Int 1411.00 4.91 35.28 2.02 -3.70 0.00 -
Garnet Construct 24.85 -0.40 34.54 2.53 -0.05 0.47 52.87
Citadel Realty 77.70 -0.83 29.22 0.14 0.16 4.44 17.50
MVL 0.48 -4.00 28.86 0.15 -1.69 0.00 -
Simplex Realty 91.55 -4.44 27.37 3.83 -4.30 0.00 -
Maruti Infra. 21.85 -8.00 27.31 8.69 0.23 0.24 91.04
Country Condo 3.39 2.42 26.31 5.05 0.14 0.08 42.38
Bhanderi Infra. 128.70 -0.23 26.13 2.39 0.04 2.64 48.75
Pudumjee Industr 13.20 -3.30 23.76 0.04 -0.13 0.00 -
Martin Burn 45.20 4.03 23.28 0.08 0.40 1.78 25.39
Prerna Infra. 18.50 2.21 22.27 3.15 -1.63 4.28 4.32
Lok Housing 4.11 -4.86 19.21 2.54 -0.46 0.00 -
Sam Inds. 16.15 -4.15 17.91 3.57 0.92 1.39 11.62
Indo Pacific Pro 1.63 0.62 16.38 0.87 -0.11 0.00 -
Parle Software 11.03 0.00 15.44 0.04 0.00 0.00 -
Rander Corpn. 12.36 -0.08 15.25 0.94 0.08 0.15 82.40
Alchemist Realty 1.99 4.74 14.75 0.32 -4.75 0.00 -
Vas Infra. 10.21 -3.41 14.04 1.36 -4.46 0.00 -
Wellesley Corp. 10.25 -4.65 13.84 0.06 0.02 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Martin Burn: