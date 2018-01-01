You are here » Home » » Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Martin Burn Ltd
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Arih.Found.Hsg.
|47.90
|3.12
|41.19
|70.67
|0.94
|2.03
|23.60
|Raja Bahadur Int
|1411.00
|4.91
|35.28
|2.02
|-3.70
|0.00
|-
|Garnet Construct
|24.85
|-0.40
|34.54
|2.53
|-0.05
|0.47
|52.87
|Citadel Realty
|77.70
|-0.83
|29.22
|0.14
|0.16
|4.44
|17.50
|MVL
|0.48
|-4.00
|28.86
|0.15
|-1.69
|0.00
|-
|Simplex Realty
|91.55
|-4.44
|27.37
|3.83
|-4.30
|0.00
|-
|Maruti Infra.
|21.85
|-8.00
|27.31
|8.69
|0.23
|0.24
|91.04
|Country Condo
|3.39
|2.42
|26.31
|5.05
|0.14
|0.08
|42.38
|Bhanderi Infra.
|128.70
|-0.23
|26.13
|2.39
|0.04
|2.64
|48.75
|Pudumjee Industr
|13.20
|-3.30
|23.76
|0.04
|-0.13
|0.00
|-
|Martin Burn
|45.20
|4.03
|23.28
|0.08
|0.40
|1.78
|25.39
|Prerna Infra.
|18.50
|2.21
|22.27
|3.15
|-1.63
|4.28
|4.32
|Lok Housing
|4.11
|-4.86
|19.21
|2.54
|-0.46
|0.00
|-
|Sam Inds.
|16.15
|-4.15
|17.91
|3.57
|0.92
|1.39
|11.62
|Indo Pacific Pro
|1.63
|0.62
|16.38
|0.87
|-0.11
|0.00
|-
|Parle Software
|11.03
|0.00
|15.44
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Rander Corpn.
|12.36
|-0.08
|15.25
|0.94
|0.08
|0.15
|82.40
|Alchemist Realty
|1.99
|4.74
|14.75
|0.32
|-4.75
|0.00
|-
|Vas Infra.
|10.21
|-3.41
|14.04
|1.36
|-4.46
|0.00
|-
|Wellesley Corp.
|10.25
|-4.65
|13.84
|0.06
|0.02
|0.00
|-
