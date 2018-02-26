JUST IN
Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
43.50

45.50

43.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 43.50 45.50 43.50 45.20 18419 156
09-03-2018 42.95 43.50 42.65 43.45 22037 149
08-03-2018 42.50 42.95 42.40 42.45 20772 49
07-03-2018 43.10 43.35 42.10 43.00 24918 81
06-03-2018 43.40 43.40 42.70 42.85 22308 43
05-03-2018 43.50 43.55 42.50 42.85 13957 35
01-03-2018 43.55 43.85 42.60 42.95 11705 66
28-02-2018 43.50 43.50 42.50 43.00 15944 64
27-02-2018 42.80 42.90 42.10 42.90 16255 44
26-02-2018 45.00 45.00 40.05 43.00 6766 49
23-02-2018 43.75 44.90 41.50 44.40 6398 40
22-02-2018 42.00 44.50 42.00 43.50 3012 26
21-02-2018 42.00 44.30 40.80 42.20 3955 31
20-02-2018 42.75 42.90 41.55 41.55 5250 17
19-02-2018 40.10 43.00 40.05 43.00 9380 23
16-02-2018 42.00 42.95 41.00 42.50 12886 32
15-02-2018 40.05 44.10 40.05 44.00 2751 3
12-02-2018 44.00 44.00 44.00 44.00 50 1
09-02-2018 40.05 40.05 40.05 40.05 175 2
08-02-2018 38.50 40.00 38.50 40.00 1600 5
