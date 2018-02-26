You are here » Home
Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|
BSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Martin Burn Ltd. (MARTINBURN) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|43.50
|45.50
|43.50
|45.20
|18419
|156
|09-03-2018
|42.95
|43.50
|42.65
|43.45
|22037
|149
|08-03-2018
|42.50
|42.95
|42.40
|42.45
|20772
|49
|07-03-2018
|43.10
|43.35
|42.10
|43.00
|24918
|81
|06-03-2018
|43.40
|43.40
|42.70
|42.85
|22308
|43
|05-03-2018
|43.50
|43.55
|42.50
|42.85
|13957
|35
|01-03-2018
|43.55
|43.85
|42.60
|42.95
|11705
|66
|28-02-2018
|43.50
|43.50
|42.50
|43.00
|15944
|64
|27-02-2018
|42.80
|42.90
|42.10
|42.90
|16255
|44
|26-02-2018
|45.00
|45.00
|40.05
|43.00
|6766
|49
|23-02-2018
|43.75
|44.90
|41.50
|44.40
|6398
|40
|22-02-2018
|42.00
|44.50
|42.00
|43.50
|3012
|26
|21-02-2018
|42.00
|44.30
|40.80
|42.20
|3955
|31
|20-02-2018
|42.75
|42.90
|41.55
|41.55
|5250
|17
|19-02-2018
|40.10
|43.00
|40.05
|43.00
|9380
|23
|16-02-2018
|42.00
|42.95
|41.00
|42.50
|12886
|32
|15-02-2018
|40.05
|44.10
|40.05
|44.00
|2751
|3
|12-02-2018
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|50
|1
|09-02-2018
|40.05
|40.05
|40.05
|40.05
|175
|2
|08-02-2018
|38.50
|40.00
|38.50
|40.00
|1600
|5
Quick Links for Martin Burn:
