Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

The company was incorporated on 2nd December 1994 under the name of Maruti Real Estate & Finance Ltd. It changed its name to Maruti Infrastructure and Finance Ltd on 27th March 1995. On 14th August 1995 again the name of the company was changed to Maruti Infrastructures Ltd. It is promoted by Nimesh Dashrathbhai Patel and Rajendra Natvarlal Patel.It is chaired by Chhanalal M Joshi and managed by N...> More

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 91.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.69 1.68 417.26
Other Income 0.06 -
Total Income 8.76 1.68 421.43
Total Expenses 8.29 1.56 431.41
Operating Profit 0.46 0.12 283.33
Net Profit 0.23 0.05 360
Equity Capital 12.5 12.5 -
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Citadel Realty 77.70 -0.83 29.22
MVL 0.48 -4.00 28.86
Simplex Realty 91.55 -4.44 27.37
Maruti Infra. 21.85 -8.00 27.31
Country Condo 3.39 2.42 26.31
Bhanderi Infra. 128.70 -0.23 26.13
Pudumjee Industr 13.20 -3.30 23.76
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.28
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.07% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.30% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.44% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -27.77% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 0.46% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.35
25.50
Week Low/High 19.35
29.00
Month Low/High 19.35
33.00
YEAR Low/High 19.35
46.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
46.00

