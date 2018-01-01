You are here » Home
» Company
» Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|24.55
|CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27.31
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
The company was incorporated on 2nd December 1994 under the name of Maruti Real Estate & Finance Ltd. It changed its name to Maruti Infrastructure and Finance Ltd on 27th March 1995. On 14th August 1995 again the name of the company was changed to Maruti Infrastructures Ltd. It is promoted by Nimesh Dashrathbhai Patel and Rajendra Natvarlal Patel.It is chaired by Chhanalal M Joshi and managed by N...> More
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.69
|1.68
|417.26
|Other Income
|0.06
|
|-
|Total Income
|8.76
|1.68
|421.43
|Total Expenses
|8.29
|1.56
|431.41
|Operating Profit
|0.46
|0.12
|283.33
|Net Profit
|0.23
|0.05
|360
|Equity Capital
|12.5
|12.5
| -
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.07%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.30%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.44%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-27.77%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|0.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.35
|
|25.50
|Week Low/High
|19.35
|
|29.00
|Month Low/High
|19.35
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.35
|
|46.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|46.00
Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: