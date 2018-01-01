Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

To

To the Members of MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of MarutiInfrastructure Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as atMarch 31 2017 the Statement of Profit and Loss Cash Flow Statement for the year thenended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation ofthese Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financialposition financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with theaccounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standardsspecified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)Rules 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting recordsin accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Companyand for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection andapplication of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that arereasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation ofthe financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materialmisstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone financial statementsbased on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified underSection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts andthe disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on theauditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of thefinancial statements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments theauditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit proceduresthat are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing anopinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls systemover financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit alsoincludes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and thereasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company's Directors as well asevaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information requiredby the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with theaccounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Companyas at March 31 2017 and its Profit/Loss and its Cash Flow for the year ended on thatdate.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("the Order")as amended issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) ofsection 143 of the Act we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the mattersspecified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statementdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) in our opinion the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with theAccounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 312017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualified ason March 31 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of theAct.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to ourseparate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinionand to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financialposition.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts forwhich there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the InvestorEducation and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as toholding as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November2016 to 30 December 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accountsmaintained by the Company. Refer Note no 31 to the financial statement.

For J.B. Shah & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 121333W Jasmin B. Shah Proprietor Place: Ahmedabad M.No. 46238 Date: 30th May 2017

"Annexure A" to Independent Auditor's Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading 'Report on Other Legal & RegulatoryRequirement' of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for theyear ended March 31 2017:

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phasedmanner designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which in ouropinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of itsbusiness. Pursuant to the program a portion of the fixed asset has been physicallyverified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the booksrecords and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2) (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory atreasonable intervals.

(b) The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared tobooks records which has been properly dealt with in the books of account were notmaterial.

3) The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies firmsLimited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained undersection 189 of the Act. Accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (C) of theOrder are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thecompany has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013In respect of loans investments guarantees and security.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directivesissued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any otherrelevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2015 withregard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) As informed to us the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by theCentral Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of theactivities carried on by the company.

7) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination

of the books of account and records the Company has been generally regular indepositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund Employees State InsuranceIncome-Tax Sales tax Service Tax Duty of Customs Duty of Excise Value added Tax Cessand any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to theinformation and explanations given to us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of theabove were in arrears as at March 31 2017 for a period of more than six months from thedate on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us there are no dues ofincome tax sales tax service tax duty of customs duty of excise value added taxoutstanding on account of any dispute.

8) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks. The Company has not taken anyloan either from financial institutions or from the government and has not issued anydebentures.

9) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations givenby the management the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer orfurther public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly theprovisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence notcommented upon.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanationsgiven by the management we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by itsofficers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanationsgiven by the management the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided inaccordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 readwith Schedule V to the Companies Act;

12) In our opinion the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore the provisions ofclause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance withsection 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 and the details have been disclosed in theFinancial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanationsgiven by the management the company has not made any preferential allotment or privateplacement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year underreview. Accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable tothe Company and hence not commented upon.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanationsgiven by the management the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions withdirectors or persons connected with him. Accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xv) ofthe Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) In our opinion the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA ofthe Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) ofthe Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

"Annexure - B" to the Independent Auditors' Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MarutiInfrastructure Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2017 inconjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for theyear ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ('ICAI'). These responsibilitiesinclude the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controlsthat were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of itsbusiness including adherence to company's policies the safeguarding of its assets theprevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of theaccounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information asrequired under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemedto be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extentapplicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit ofInternal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetheradequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company's internal financial controls systemover financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance ofrecords that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions anddispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance thattransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements inaccordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts andexpenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition use or disposition of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financialcontrols over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or impropermanagement override of controls material misstatements due to error or fraud may occurand not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that theinternal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because ofchanges in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or proceduresmay deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2017based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Companyconsidering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note onAudit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute ofChartered Accountants of India.