The Members

Maruti Infrastructure Limited Ahmedabad

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 23rd Annual Report of yourCompany for the financial year ended on 31st March 2017.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Financial performance of the Company for the year ended on 31st March2017 is summerised below:

PARTICULARS Current Year 2016-17 Previous Year 2015-16 Total Revenue 1363.56 1750.10 Total Expenses 1323.44 1680.56 Profit / (Loss) before Tax 40.12 69.54 Less : tax expenses 15.58 22.01 Profit / (Loss) for the Year 24.54 47.52

STATE THE COMPANY'S AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS:

The Company is engaged in infrastructure Business. The Company is recognized by GujaratInstitute of Housing and Estate Developers (GIHED) Builder Association of India (BAI)Ahmedabad Urban Development Authorities (AUDA) and has affiliated with ProfessionalInstitutes such as the Gujarat Institute of Civil Engineers and Architects (GICEA) IndianPlumbing Association (IPA) Gujarat Contractor Association (GCA).

During the year ended on 31st March 2017 the total revenue of the Companywas Rs. 1363.56 Lakhs compared to Rs. 1750.10 Lakhs of previous financial year and thenet profit for the current year was Rs. 24.54 Lakhs compared to Rs. 47.52 Lakhs of theprevious year.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under Report there was no change in the nature of business of theCompany. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors do not propose to carry any amount to reserves.

DIVIDEND:

In order to conserve the financial resources the Board of Directors of the Company donot recommended any dividend for the financial year 2016-17.

FIXED DEPOSIT:

The Company neither has accepted nor invited any deposit from the public within themeaning of section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March 2017 wasRs.1250.00 Lakhs. During the year under review the Company has not issued shares withdifferential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANICAL POSITION AFTER THE END OFFINANCIAL YEAR:

There are no any material changes and commitments occurred after the end of thefinancial year which is affecting the financial position of the Company.

THE NAME OF COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES JOINTVENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR:

There are no holding subsidiaries joint ventures or associate company of the Company.During the financial year ended on 31st March 2017 none of the companies havebecome or ceased to be the subsidiaries joint ventures or associate companies of theCompany. The performance and financial position of subsidiaries associates and jointventures as per rule 8(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is not applicable.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The extract of Annual Return as prescribed under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 isset out in an annexure as 'Annexure - I' to this report.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As on 31st March 2017 the Board was consisting of Shri Nimesh D. Patel(Chairman & Managing Director) Smt. Hiteshi N. Patel (Non-Executive (Woman)Director) Shri Chetan A. Patel (Independent Director) Shri Niketan R. Shah (IndependentDirector) and Shri Nishit P. Patel (Independent Director).

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the Company's Articlesof Association Smt. Hiteshi N. Patel (DIN: 01827517) Director of the Company retires byrotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and is eligible for offers herself forre-appointment.

Shri Paresh M. Patel (DIN: 00185346) was liable to retire by rotation at the 22ndAnnual General Meeting (AGM). The Company had received latter from Shri Paresh M. Patelexpressed his unwillingness to re-appoint as a Director at the 22nd AGM. Assuch he ceased to be a Director of the Company with effect from 30thSeptember 2016. The Board places on record its appreciations for the service rendered byShri Paresh M. Patel as a Director of the Company on the Board.

The terms of appointment of Shri Nimesh D. Patel (DIN: 00185400) as a Managing Directorhas been expired on 31st July 2017. Nomination and Remuneration Committee andthe Board of Directors of the Company has recommended / approved the re-appointment ofShri Nimesh D. Patel as a Managing Director designated as Chairman & Managing Directorfor the period of three years with effect from 1st August 2017.

The information of Director(s) seeking appointment / re-appointment details pertainingto brief resume and expertise in functional area is furnished in notes of the 23rdAGM Notice.

The Company has received declaration of Independence as stipulated under section 149(7)of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of the Listing Regulations from allIndependent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence and notdisqualified from continuing as an Independent Director.

ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Board of Directors has carried out theannual performance evaluation of itself the Directors individually as well as theevaluation of its committees. The manner in which the evaluation was carried out isprovided in the Corporate Governance Report which is part of this Annual Report.

REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS KMPS AND OTHER EMPLOYEES:

The Company has framed remuneration policy for Directors KMPs and other employeepursuant to the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is set out in anannexure as 'Annexure - II' to this report.

MEETINGS OF BOARD:

During the financial year 2016-17 7 (Seven) Board Meetings were convened and held. Thedetails of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap betweenthe Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act 2013.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013 the Board of Directors of theCompany hereby state and confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March2017 the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanationrelating to material departures if any;

(b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistentlyand made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true andfair view of the state of affairs of the company at 31st March 2017 and of theprofit and loss of the company for the year ended 31st March 2017;

(c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequateaccounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 forsafeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and otherirregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by theCompany and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operatingeffectively; and

(f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisionsof the applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS AND AUDIT:

AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139(2) of the Companies Act 2013 terms ofappointment of M/s. J. B. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.121333W) Ahmedabad Statutory Auditors of the Company is being completed at conclusion ofthe ensuing Annual General Meeting and they are not eligible for re-appointment for afresh term.

The Board of Directors places on record its appreciation for the services rendered byM/s. J. B. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of theCompany.

The Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committeehas considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. Philip Fernandes & Co.Chartered Accountants Ahmedabad (Firm Registration No. 128122W) as Auditors for a periodof five years beginning from the conclusion of the 23rd Annual General Meetingtill the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting subject to approval ofMembers at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors' Report which requireany clarification/explanation. The Notes on financial statements are self explanatory ifany and needs no further explanation.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 9of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration personnel) Rules 2014 the Board ofDirectors appointed M/s. Bharat Prajapati & Co. Practicing Company SecretariesAhmedabad as the Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company forfinancial year 2016-17.

The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report is set out in an annexure as 'Annexure -III' to this report.

In connection with the auditors' observation in the Secretarial Audit Report theexplanation / clarifications of the Board of Directors are as under:

(i) With regard to the appointment of Internal Auditor its is clarified that theCompany is in process to appoint an Internal Auditor.

(ii) With regard to the appointment of Chief Financial Officer it is clarified thatthe Company is seeking eligible candidate to appoint as a Chief Financial Officer.

(iii) With regard to the appointment of Company Secretary it is clarified that theCompany is seeking eligible candidate to appoint as a Company Secretary.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 (12) ofthe Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment andRemuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 is set out in an 'Annexed - IV' to thisreport.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT2013:

Details of Loan Guarantee and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186of the Companies Act 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SUBSECTION(1) OF SECTION 188 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013:

During the year the transactions entered by the company with Related Parties were inthe ordinary course of business and at arm's length basis. The details of contracts orarrangements with related parties for the financial year ended on 31st March2017 is given in Note No. 25 of the financial statements of the Company. The AuditCommittee approved such transactions.

During the Financial Year 2016-17 the Company did not have any material pecuniaryrelationship or transactions with Non-Executive Directors. In the preparation of financialstatements the Company has followed the Accounting Standards. The significant accountingpolicies which are applied have been set out in the Notes to Financial Statements. Thereare no materially significant related party transactions having potential conflict withthe interest of the Company at large.

MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS AND INTERNAL FINANCIALCONTROLS:

During the financial year ended on 31st March 2017 there were nosignificant material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting thegoing concern status and company's operations in future and its future operations.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS &OUTGO:

1. Conservation of Energy:

i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: The operations of your companyare not energy intensive. However adequate measure have been initiated for conservationof energy.

ii) The steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy: Throughthe operations of the Company are not energy intensive the Company shall explorealternative source if energy as and when the necessity arises.

iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

2. Technology Absorption:

i) The efforts made towards technology absorption - The minimum technology requirementfor the business has been absorbed

ii) The benefits derived like product improvement cost reduction product developmentor import substitution - Not Applicable

iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned fromthe beginning of the financial year)- Not Applicable

(a) the details of technology imported;

(b) the year of import;

(c) whether the technology been fully absorbed;

(d) if not fully absorbed areas where absorption has not taken place and the reasonsthereof; and

iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development - Not Applicable

3. Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo: NIL

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

In compliance with provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations 2015 a separate report on Corporate Governance along with acertificate from a the Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of conditions ofcorporate governance forming a part of this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations 2015 Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexedafter the Directors' Report and forming a part of this report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY(CSR) COMMITTEE:

The provisions relating to establish a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee andCorporate Social Responsibility activities are not applicable to the Company. However asa good governance practice the Company has constituted the Corporate SocialResponsibility (CSR) Committee. Details of the role and composition of the Committee areprovided in the Corporate Governance Section of the Annual Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company is committed to highest standards of ethical moral and legal businessconduct. Accordingly the Board of Directors has formulated Whistle Blower Policy/VigilMechanism policy in compliance with the provision of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act2013 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015. The policy provides for a framework and process whereby concerns can beraised by its employees against any kind of discrimination harassment victimization orany other unfair practice being adopted against them. The Policy of vigil Mechanism of thecompany is available on the website of the company at www.marutiinfra.in.

BOARD COMMITTEES:

The Board of Directors of your Company already constituted various Committees incompliance with provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and / or the SEBI (ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 viz. Audit Committee Nomination andRemuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

All decisions pertaining to the constitution of Committees appointment of members andfixing of terms of reference / role of the Committee are taken by the Board of Directors.

Details of the role and composition of these Committees including the number ofmeetings held during the financial year and attendance at meetings are provided in theCorporate Governance Section of the Annual Report.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING:

During the year under review the Independent Directors of the Company met on 11thAugust 2016 inter alia to discuss:

i) Evaluation of Performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors ofthe Company as a whole.

ii) Evaluation of performance of the Chairman and / or Managing Director of theCompany taking into views of Executive and Non-executive Directors.

iii) Evaluation of the quality content and timelines of flow of information betweenthe Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonablyperform its duties.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board reviews the risks associated with the Company every year while consideringthe business plan. Considering the size of the Company and its activities it is felt thatthe development and implementation of a Risk management policy is not relevant to theCompany and in the opinion of the Board there are no risks which may threaten theexistence of the Company.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY:

The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy in line with therequirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention Prohibitionand Redressal) Act 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redresscomplaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent contractualtemporary trainees) are covered under this policy.

During the year 2016-17 no complaints were received by the Company related to sexualharassment.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation and gratitude for thevaluable support and co-operation received from the Customers and Suppliers variousFinancial Institutions Banks Government Authorities Auditors and Shareholders duringthe year under review. Your Directors wish to place on record their deep sense ofappreciation for the devoted services of the Executives Staff and Workers of the Companyfor its success.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Place: Ahmedabad Nimesh D. Patel Date: 28th August 2017 Chairman & Managing Director (DIN: 00185400)

ANNEXURE - II

REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS KMPS AND OTHER EMPLOYEES

The philosophy for remuneration of Directors KMP and all other employees of 'MarutiInfrastructure Limited ("Company") is based on commitment demonstrated by theDirectors KMPs and other employees towards the Company and truly fostering a culture ofleadership with trust. The remuneration policy is aligned to this philosophy. The Companyendeavours to attract retain develop and motivate the high-caliber executives and toincentivize them to develop and implement the Group's Strategy thereby enhancing thebusiness value and maintain a high performance workforce. The policy ensures that thelevel and composition of remuneration of the Directors is optimum.

This remuneration policy has been prepared pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(3)of the Companies Act 2013 ("Act") and the SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. In case of any inconsistency between theprovisions of law and this remuneration policy the provisions of the law shall prevailand the Company shall abide by the applicable law. While formulating this Policy theNomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") has considered the factors laiddown under Section 178(4) of the Act which are as under:

a) "the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient toattract retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Companysuccessfully;

b) relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriateperformance benchmarks; and;

c) remuneration to Directors KMP involves a balance between fixed and incentive payreflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of theCompany and its goals".

Remuneration to Independent Directors and Non-Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Independent Directors ("ID") and Non-Independent Non-Executive Directors("NED") may be paid sitting fees (for attending the meetings of the Board and ofcommittees of which they may be members) and commission within regulatory limits. Quantumof sitting fees may be subject to review on a periodic basis as required.

Within the parameters prescribed by law the payment of sitting fees and commissionwill be recommended by the NRC and approved by the Board.

The aggregate commission payable to all the IDs and NEDs will be recommended by the NRCto the Board based on Company performance profits return to investors shareholder valuecreation and any other significant qualitative parameters as may be decided by the Board.

In addition to the sitting fees and commission the Company may pay to any Directorsuch fair and reasonable expenditure as may have been incurred by the Director whileperforming his/her role as a Director of the Company. This could include reasonableexpenditure incurred by the Director for attending Board/Board committee meetings generalmeetings court convened meetings meetings with shareholders/creditors/ management sitevisits induction and training (organized by the Company for Directors) and in obtainingprofessional advice from independent advisors in the furtherance of his/ her duties as adirector.

> Remuneration for Managing Director /Executive Directors /KMP/rest of theemployees:

The remuneration / compensation / commission etc. as the case may be to the ManagingDirector / Executive Director (Whole-time Director) will be governed by the relevantprovisions of the Act and applicable Rules and Regulations and will be determined by theNRC and recommended to the Board for approval.

The remuneration / compensation / commission etc. as the case may be shall besubject to the prior / post approval of the shareholders of the Company and CentralGovernment wherever required.

The Company pays remuneration to its Managing Director / Executively Directors way ofsalary perquisites and allowances. In addition to the salary perquisites and allowancesthe Company provides Managing Director / executive Directors such remuneration by way ofcommission calculated with reference to the net profits of the company in a particularfinancial year as may be determined by the Board subject to the overall ceilingsstipulated in Section 197of the Act.

The Managing Director and Executive Directors so long as they function as such shallnot be entitled to any sitting fees for attending any meetings of Board or Committeesthereof.

Further the Managing Director of the Company is authorised to decide the remunerationof KMP (other than Managing / Whole time Director) and Senior Management if any based onthe standard market practice and prevailing HR policies of the Company.

The company provides retirement benefit as applicable.

The Company provides the rest of the employees a performance linked bonus. Theperformance linked bonus would be driven by the outcome of the performance appraisalprocess and the performance of the company.

Remuneration payable to Director for services rendered in other capacity:

The remuneration payable to the Directors shall be inclusive of any remunerationpayable for services rendered by such Director in any other capacity unless:

• The services rendered are of a professional nature; and

• The NRC is of the opinion that the Director possesses requisite qualificationfor the practice of the profession.

Policy implementation:

The NRC is responsible for recommending the remuneration policy to the Board. The Boardis responsible for approving and overseeing implementation of the remuneration policy.

Review of the Policy:

This Policy will be reviewed and reassessed by the NRC as and when required andappropriate recommendations shall be made to the Board to update this Policy based onchanges that may be brought about due to any regulatory amendments or otherwise.

Annexure- IV

The particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) ofthe Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment andRemuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014:

a. Ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of theemployees of the Company and the percentage increase in remuneration of Directors &Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) in the Financial Year:

Sr. No. Name of the Director / KMP and Designation Remuneration of Directors for financial year 2016-17 (in Rs.) Ratio of Remuneration of each Director to Median Remuneration to employees Percentage increase in Remuneration duriing FY 2016-17 1 Nimesh D. Patel Chairman and Managing Director 900000 4.29:1 0.00 2 Nishit P. Patel Non-Executive Director NIL NIL - 3 Chetan A. Patel Non-Executive Director NIL NIL - 4 Niketan R. Shah Non-Executive Director NIL NIL - 5 Hiteshi N. Patel Non-Executive Director NIL NIL -

b. The percentage increase in median remuneration of employees in financial year was0.00%

c. There were Ninteen (19) permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on 31stMarch 2017.

d. Average percentage increase in the Salaries of Employees other than ManagerialPersonnel was 7.68%. There was no increase in salary of managerial remuneration.

e. The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per the Remuneration policy of theCompany.

f. During the financial year there was no employee employed throughout the financialyear or part of the financial year who was in receipt of remuneration in the aggregate ofnot less than Rs. 8.50 Lakhs per month or Rs. 1.02 Crore per financial year. The statementcontaining the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn as per Rule5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. In terms of section 136 ofthe Act the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company.Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company.