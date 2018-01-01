You are here » Home
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Filter:
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.37
|0.21
|0.23
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-0.67
|-5.00
|-3.46
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-0.10
|0.03
|0.00
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|1.18
|5.13
|3.44
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|0.41
|0.16
|-0.02
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.79
|0.37
|0.21
