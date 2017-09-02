You are here » Home
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|24.55
|CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|04-09-2017
|AGM
|29-09-2017
|AGM 29/09/2017NOTICE OF 23RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ...
|28-08-2017
|AGM
|29-09-2017
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('...
|06-09-2016
|AGM
|30-09-2016
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the ...
|21-08-2015
|AGM
|30-09-2015
|AGM : 30/09/2015Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has submit...
|19-08-2014
|AGM
|30-09-2014
|AGM 30.09.2014Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed...
|30-09-2013
|AGM
|30-09-2013
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE regarding...
Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: