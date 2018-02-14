ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS

14-02-2018 Board Meeting the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wed...

13-12-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsNotice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of...

14-09-2017 Board Meeting The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thu...

30-05-2017 Board Meeting Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday...

14-02-2017 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...

14-11-2016 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...

11-08-2016 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...

30-05-2016 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board o...

13-02-2016 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...

06-11-2015 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...

14-08-2015 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board o...

30-05-2015 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...

13-02-2015 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...

12-11-2014 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...

30-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results

12-02-2014 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...

03-02-2014 Board Meeting A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Febru...

13-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

13-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

31-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results