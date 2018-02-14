JUST IN
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
14-02-2018 Board Meeting the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wed...
13-12-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsNotice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of...
14-09-2017 Board Meeting The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thu...
30-05-2017 Board Meeting Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday...
14-02-2017 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
14-11-2016 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
11-08-2016 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board o...
13-02-2016 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
06-11-2015 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
14-08-2015 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board o...
30-05-2015 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
13-02-2015 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
12-11-2014 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
30-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
12-02-2014 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
03-02-2014 Board Meeting A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Febru...
13-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
31-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
15-01-2013 Board Meeting Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...

