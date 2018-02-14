You are here » Home
» » Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|24.55
|CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27.31
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|14-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wed...
|13-12-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsNotice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of...
|14-09-2017
|Board Meeting
|The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thu...
|30-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday...
|14-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
|14-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
|11-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board o...
|13-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
|06-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
|14-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board o...
|30-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
|13-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
|12-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
|30-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board...
|03-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Febru...
|13-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: