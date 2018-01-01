JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 24.55
CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: