Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 12.50 12.50 12.50
Reserves 7.68 7.43 6.96
Total Shareholders Funds 20.18 19.93 19.46
Secured Loans 8.50 6.95 0.82
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.41
Total Debt 8.50 6.95 1.23
Total Liabilities 28.68 26.88 20.69
Application of Funds
Gross Block 1.30 1.19 1.48
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.05 0.05 0.05
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 28.06 28.66 20.07
Sundry Debtors 0.20 0.59 4.00
Cash and Bank 0.79 0.37 0.21
Loans and Advances 4.26 0.94 2.95
Total Current Assets 33.31 30.56 27.23
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 4.65 3.65 6.13
Provisions 0.45 0.54 1.12
Net Current Assets 28.21 26.37 19.98
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 28.69 26.88 20.69
