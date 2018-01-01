You are here » Home
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Filter:
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|Reserves
|7.68
|7.43
|6.96
|Total Shareholders Funds
|20.18
|19.93
|19.46
|Secured Loans
|8.50
|6.95
|0.82
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|Total Debt
|8.50
|6.95
|1.23
|Total Liabilities
|28.68
|26.88
|20.69
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|1.30
|1.19
|1.48
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|28.06
|28.66
|20.07
|Sundry Debtors
|0.20
|0.59
|4.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.79
|0.37
|0.21
|Loans and Advances
|4.26
|0.94
|2.95
|Total Current Assets
|33.31
|30.56
|27.23
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|4.65
|3.65
|6.13
|Provisions
|0.45
|0.54
|1.12
|Net Current Assets
|28.21
|26.37
|19.98
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|28.69
|26.88
|20.69
