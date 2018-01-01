You are here » Home
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|13.51
|17.46
|21.90
|Operating Profit
|0.77
|1.17
|1.86
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.04
|0.13
|Interest
|0.22
|0.31
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.16
|0.17
|Profit Before Tax
|0.41
|0.70
|1.59
|Tax
|0.16
|0.22
|0.52
|Profit After Tax
|0.25
|0.48
|1.07
|
|Share Capital
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|Reserves
|7.68
|7.43
|6.96
|Net Worth
|20.18
|19.93
|19.46
|Loans
|8.50
|6.95
|1.23
|Gross Block
|1.30
|1.19
|1.48
|Investments
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Cash
|0.79
|0.37
|0.21
|Debtors
|0.20
|0.59
|4.00
|Net Working Capital
|28.21
|26.37
|19.98
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|5.70
|6.70
|8.49
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.85
|2.75
|4.89
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.20
|0.38
|0.85
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
