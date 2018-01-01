JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 24.55
CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 13.51 17.46 21.90
Operating Profit 0.77 1.17 1.86
Other Income 0.12 0.04 0.13
Interest 0.22 0.31 0.10
Depreciation 0.14 0.16 0.17
Profit Before Tax 0.41 0.70 1.59
Tax 0.16 0.22 0.52
Profit After Tax 0.25 0.48 1.07
 
Share Capital 12.50 12.50 12.50
Reserves 7.68 7.43 6.96
Net Worth 20.18 19.93 19.46
Loans 8.50 6.95 1.23
Gross Block 1.30 1.19 1.48
Investments 0.05 0.05 0.05
Cash 0.79 0.37 0.21
Debtors 0.20 0.59 4.00
Net Working Capital 28.21 26.37 19.98
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 5.70 6.70 8.49
Net Profit Margin (%) 1.85 2.75 4.89
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.20 0.38 0.85
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: