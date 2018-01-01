You are here » Home
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|13.51
|17.46
|21.90
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|13.51
|17.46
|21.90
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.04
|0.13
|Stock Adjustments
|-0.67
|8.63
|-0.39
|Total Income
|12.96
|26.13
|21.64
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|3.76
|15.13
|9.75
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|Employee Cost
|0.27
|0.24
|0.23
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|7.09
|9.18
|8.91
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.03
|0.38
|0.87
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|12.20
|24.96
|19.79
|Operating Profit
|0.77
|1.17
|1.86
|Interest
|0.22
|0.31
|0.10
|Gross Profit
|0.55
|0.86
|1.76
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.16
|0.17
|Profit Before Tax
|0.41
|0.70
|1.59
|Tax
|0.16
|0.22
|0.52
|Net Profit
|0.25
|0.48
|1.07
Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: