Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 13.51 17.46 21.90
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 13.51 17.46 21.90
Other Income 0.12 0.04 0.13
Stock Adjustments -0.67 8.63 -0.39
Total Income 12.96 26.13 21.64
Expenditure
Raw Materials 3.76 15.13 9.75
Power & Fuel Cost 0.04 0.01 0.01
Employee Cost 0.27 0.24 0.23
Other Manufacturing Expenses 7.09 9.18 8.91
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.03 0.38 0.87
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.01 0.02 0.02
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 12.20 24.96 19.79
Operating Profit 0.77 1.17 1.86
Interest 0.22 0.31 0.10
Gross Profit 0.55 0.86 1.76
Depreciation 0.14 0.16 0.17
Profit Before Tax 0.41 0.70 1.59
Tax 0.16 0.22 0.52
Net Profit 0.25 0.48 1.07
