Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 8.69 7.06 3.25 3.67 1.68
Other Income 0.06 0.09 0.05 0.12 0.00
Total Income 8.76 7.15 3.30 3.79 1.68
Expenditure 8.29 6.98 3.09 3.74 1.56
Operating Profit 0.46 0.17 0.21 0.05 0.12
Interest 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.19 0.01
PBDT 0.43 0.15 0.21 -0.14 0.11
Depreciation 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.04
PBT 0.39 0.13 0.16 -0.16 0.07
Tax 0.16 0.07 0.04 -0.04 0.02
Net Profit 0.23 0.06 0.12 -0.12 0.05
EPS (Rs) 0.19 0.05 0.09 -0.10 0.04
