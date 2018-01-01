You are here » Home
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|8.69
|7.06
|3.25
|3.67
|1.68
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|0.05
|0.12
|0.00
|Total Income
|8.76
|7.15
|3.30
|3.79
|1.68
|Expenditure
|8.29
|6.98
|3.09
|3.74
|1.56
|Operating Profit
|0.46
|0.17
|0.21
|0.05
|0.12
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|0.19
|0.01
|PBDT
|0.43
|0.15
|0.21
|-0.14
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|0.04
|PBT
|0.39
|0.13
|0.16
|-0.16
|0.07
|Tax
|0.16
|0.07
|0.04
|-0.04
|0.02
|Net Profit
|0.23
|0.06
|0.12
|-0.12
|0.05
|EPS (Rs)
|0.19
|0.05
|0.09
|-0.10
|0.04
