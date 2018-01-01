You are here » Home
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Filter:
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.39
|0.21
|0.05
|Current Ratio
|6.04
|4.29
|2.82
|Asset turnover ratio
|10.85
|13.08
|13.77
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.48
|0.72
|1.08
|Debtors turnover ratio
|34.20
|7.61
|8.74
|Interest Coverage ratio
|2.86
|3.26
|16.90
|Operating Margin (%)
|5.63
|6.70
|8.45
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.85
|2.75
|4.89
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|2.27
|4.25
|9.19
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|1.25
|2.44
|6.10
Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: