Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|10.31
|5.35
|8.17
|12.47
|5.02
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Total Income
|10.45
|5.47
|8.17
|12.48
|5.02
|Total Expenditure
|10.07
|5.30
|7.58
|11.68
|4.65
|Operating Profit
|0.38
|0.17
|0.59
|0.80
|0.37
|Interest
|0.03
|0.20
|0.02
|0.22
|0.09
|Gross Profit
|0.35
|-0.03
|0.57
|0.58
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|PBT
|0.30
|-0.09
|0.49
|0.50
|0.20
|Tax
|0.12
|-0.02
|0.17
|0.16
|0.06
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.18
|-0.07
|0.32
|0.34
|0.14
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.18
|-0.07
|0.32
|0.34
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7.77
|0.00
|7.75
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.00
|0.26
|0.27
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.69
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.65
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.31
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
