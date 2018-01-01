JUST IN
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 19.00 9.84 8.21 13.81 4.27
Other Income 0.21 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Total Income 19.21 9.85 8.22 13.81 4.27
Total Expenditure 18.40 9.13 7.68 12.69 3.77
Operating Profit 0.81 0.71 0.54 1.12 0.50
Interest 0.06 0.03 0.19 0.04 0.04
Gross Profit 0.75 0.68 0.35 1.08 0.47
Depreciation 0.09 0.12 0.12 0.08 0.06
PBT 0.66 0.54 0.23 1.00 0.41
Tax 0.23 0.17 0.07 0.31 0.13
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.43 0.37 0.16 0.69 0.28
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.43 0.37 0.16 0.69 0.28
Equity Share Capital 12.50 12.50 12.50 12.50 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.35 0.29 0.12 0.55 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.6 0.41
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.69 40.78
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.65 0.59
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 52.31 59.22
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
