Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|13.51
|17.49
|21.97
|8.43
|7.58
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.01
|0.06
|0.02
|0.10
|Total Income
|13.64
|17.50
|22.03
|8.45
|7.69
|Total Expenditure
|12.87
|16.33
|20.17
|7.56
|7.10
|Operating Profit
|0.77
|1.17
|1.85
|0.89
|0.59
|Interest
|0.22
|0.31
|0.10
|0.08
|0.09
|Gross Profit
|0.54
|0.86
|1.75
|0.81
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.16
|0.17
|0.11
|0.10
|PBT
|0.41
|0.70
|1.59
|0.70
|0.40
|Tax
|0.16
|0.22
|0.52
|0.22
|0.12
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.25
|0.48
|1.07
|0.48
|0.28
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.25
|0.48
|1.07
|0.48
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7.70
|7.43
|6.96
|4.97
|4.18
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.38
|0.85
|0.48
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.6
|0.41
|0.41
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|47.69
|40.78
|40.78
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.65
|0.59
|0.59
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|52.31
|59.22
|59.22
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: