Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Company Information

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

The company was incorporated on 2nd December 1994 under the name of Maruti Real Estate & Finance Ltd. It changed its name to Maruti Infrastructure and Finance Ltd on 27th March 1995. On 14th August 1995 again the name of the company was changed to Maruti Infrastructures Ltd. It is promoted by Nimesh Dashrathbhai Patel and Rajendra Natvarlal Patel.It is chaired by Chhanalal M Joshi and managed by N

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Nimesh D Patel
Independent Director : Nishit P Patel
Independent Director : Chetan A Patel
Independent Director : Niketan R Shah
Director : Hiteshi N Patel
AUDITOR : J B Shah & Co/Philip Fernandes & Co
IND NAME : Construction
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
802 Surmount Building, Opp Iscon Mega Mall,Ahmedabad,Gujarat-380015
Ph :
WEBSITE : http://www.marutiinfrastructure.com
E-mail : maruti_infra@yahoo.com

