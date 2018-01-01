You are here » Home » » Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
802 Surmount Building
Opp Iscon Mega Mall
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - maruti_infra@yahoo.com
