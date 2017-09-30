Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Announcements
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING AND SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONT
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Closure of Trading Window
06/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting On 14Th February 2018
06/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
31/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
13/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
13/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting On 13Th December 2017
04/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 30.09.2017
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended On 30.09.2017
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Of 30.09.2017
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Disclosure of Voting results of AGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
29/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Outcome of AGM
29/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2017
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting On Sep 14 2017
06/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd AGM ON SEPTEMBER 29 2017
02/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
28/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Financial Results For March 31 2017
26/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On June 30 2017
11/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Financial Results For 31St March 2017
30/05/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
