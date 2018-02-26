Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - News Sector
-
NTPC to take over Kanti, Nabinagar JV plants for Rs 30 bn in Bihar
3.48 pm | 11 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
State-run power giant NTPC is likely to finalise the acquisition of entire stake of Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHC) in its two JV plants...
-
Apart from 91% volume jump, new projects to keep Godrej Properties going
12.43 am | 10 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
After 91% volume jump this year, new projects should help maintain the momentum
-
HG Infra makes listless debut; lists at par against issue price of Rs 270
10.19 am | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
At 10:05 am; the stock was trading at Rs 268, 1% lower against issue price on the BSE.
-
Prestige Estates to acquire 80% stake in Sterling Urban for Rs 3.36 billion
6.59 pm | 8 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
Sterling Urban Infraprojects owns around 59 acres of land at outer ring road-Sarjapour, Bengaluru
-
NTPC partners IIM-A to set up research centre for policy prescription
1.59 pm | 7 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
The NBS will start a two-year post graduate business management diploma course at par with a masters of business administration
-
Adani Group stocks extend fall; Adani Transmission down 5%
10.39 am | 7 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Transmission have fallen by up to 7% in early morning deal on Wednesday.
-
Adani Group stocks extend fall; Adani Transmission down 5%
10.39 am | 7 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Transmission have fallen by up to 7% in early morning deal on Wednesday.
-
RInfra wins Rs 50 bn in DMRC arbitration award, will use funds to pare debt
9.48 pm | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Delhi HC asks Delhi Metro to deposit Rs 35 bn in an escrow account in four weeks
-
Dilip Buildcon nears record high on strong order inflow
1.49 pm | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock has outperformed the market by gaining 27% in past one month as compared to 1% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
-
RInfra arbitration notice to Pipavav Defence promoters over Rs 54 bn claims
10.03 pm | 5 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Anil Ambani-led company cites breach of warranties under purchase agreement for acquisition of Pipavav Defence
-
NCLT initiates corporate insolvency resolution process for IVRCL
9.32 pm | 5 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
SBI had sanctioned a total debt of Rs 11.45 billion under various facilities to the company
-
SC directs Unitech to file detailed affidavit of assets in India, abroad
6.23 pm | 5 Mar 2018 | ANI
Unitech owes Rs 7.23 billion to 51,000 fixed deposit holders
-
MMRDA give contracts worth Rs 250 billion for Mumbai metro lines
10.49 pm | 3 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
MMRDA appoints contractors for Metro2B, Metro 4 works
-
R-Infra gains as construction biz get a boost, EPC order book triples
9.54 pm | 3 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Analysts call it a small positive step, say defence order visibility is key
-
NTPC to commission 250 Mw Bongaigaon thermal power unit in Assam by June
3.21 pm | 3 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
For the first time, desulphurisation technology will be used in the plant that will control emission of sulphur dioxide
-
RInfra to sell Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission for Rs 188 bn
9.55 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
The Competition Commission of India has already approved the transaction
-
DLF stock: Street will focus on deleveraging process, sale of inventory
9.25 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
While the stock is down 18 per cent from its peak earlier this year, analysts are positive on expectations of a gradual recovery
-
Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 20-bn hybrid annuity project from NHAI in Andhra
4.36 pm | 28 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
The construction period for the 50.8 km project is 30 months
-
RInfra wins Rs 2.92 bn arbitration with Goa govt over non-payment of dues
7.39 pm | 26 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Tribunal has also ordered payment of interest at 15% per annum on total award amount if the govt of Goa fails to pay entire award amount by deadline
-
Realty shares in focus; Nifty Realty index up nearly 4%
3.19 pm | 26 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates Projects, Puravankara, Kolte Patil Developers, Marathon Nextgen Realty and Hubtown have rallied up to 19% in intra-day...
Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices