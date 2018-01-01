JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 24.55
CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
NTPC 171.00 7.10 4.33 9385.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.40 0.21 7520.15
Bharti Infra. 338.35 4.45 1.33 2705.00
NLC India 96.90 -0.30 -0.31 2368.81
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.15 -0.56 2081.60
Reliance Infra. 430.30 13.80 3.31 1288.41
CESC 967.50 -14.35 -1.46 862.86
GE Shipping Co 354.45 2.30 0.65 601.39
DLF 217.35 5.95 2.81 596.56
Prestige Estates 304.80 0.25 0.08 589.10
Torrent Power 254.35 2.15 0.85 432.36
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 5.10 0.52 360.94
NBCC 184.75 2.65 1.46 351.10
Oberoi Realty 531.60 6.85 1.31 320.65
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.75 0.94 283.45
K E C Intl. 388.75 -13.70 -3.40 281.82
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -1.30 -0.28 269.07
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.10 1.07 229.24
NCC 122.80 4.85 4.11 225.50
PNC Infratech 159.85 5.40 3.50 209.69
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: