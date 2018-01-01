JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 24.55
CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Net Sales

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
NTPC 171.00 7.10 4.33 78273.44
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.40 0.21 25716.54
Adani Power 26.40 0.95 3.73 11017.97
Torrent Power 254.35 2.15 0.85 9985.26
Reliance Infra. 430.30 13.80 3.31 8947.67
NLC India 96.90 -0.30 -0.31 8581.51
NCC 122.80 4.85 4.11 7892.07
K E C Intl. 388.75 -13.70 -3.40 7566.44
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.15 -0.56 7271.17
CESC 967.50 -14.35 -1.46 7220.07
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.75 0.94 7202.25
NBCC 184.75 2.65 1.46 6279.39
JP Associates 14.70 0.75 5.38 6219.32
Gammon India 4.65 -0.24 -4.91 6147.00
Bharti Infra. 338.35 4.45 1.33 6084.70
Simplex Infra 538.75 -26.25 -4.65 5607.51
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 5.10 0.52 5097.62
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -1.30 -0.28 4894.06
Hind.Construct. 31.25 0.20 0.64 4195.94
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.35 -1.71 4040.97
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: