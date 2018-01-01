JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 24.55
CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Rodium Real. 141.95 -2.97 46.13 7.51 0.63 0.00 -
Radhe Develop. 17.00 2.72 42.81 2.83 0.60 0.00 -
HB Estate Devel. 26.40 1.73 42.61 23.71 -2.92 0.00 -
D S Kulkarni Dev 16.00 -3.90 41.28 6.36 -1.53 0.00 -
Arih.Found.Hsg. 47.90 3.12 41.19 70.67 0.94 2.03 23.60
Raja Bahadur Int 1411.00 4.91 35.28 2.02 -3.70 0.00 -
Garnet Construct 24.85 -0.40 34.54 2.53 -0.05 0.47 52.87
Citadel Realty 77.70 -0.83 29.22 0.14 0.16 4.44 17.50
MVL 0.48 -4.00 28.86 0.15 -1.69 0.00 -
Simplex Realty 91.55 -4.44 27.37 3.83 -4.30 0.00 -
Maruti Infra. 21.85 -8.00 27.31 8.69 0.23 0.24 91.04
Country Condo 3.39 2.42 26.31 5.05 0.14 0.08 42.38
Bhanderi Infra. 128.70 -0.23 26.13 2.39 0.04 2.64 48.75
Pudumjee Industr 13.20 -3.30 23.76 0.04 -0.13 0.00 -
Martin Burn 45.20 4.03 23.28 0.08 0.40 1.78 25.39
Prerna Infra. 18.50 2.21 22.27 3.15 -1.63 4.28 4.32
Lok Housing 4.11 -4.86 19.21 2.54 -0.46 0.00 -
Sam Inds. 16.15 -4.15 17.91 3.57 0.92 1.39 11.62
Indo Pacific Pro 1.63 0.62 16.38 0.87 -0.11 0.00 -
Parle Software 11.03 0.00 15.44 0.04 0.00 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure: