You are here » Home » » Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Rodium Real.
|141.95
|-2.97
|46.13
|7.51
|0.63
|0.00
|-
|Radhe Develop.
|17.00
|2.72
|42.81
|2.83
|0.60
|0.00
|-
|HB Estate Devel.
|26.40
|1.73
|42.61
|23.71
|-2.92
|0.00
|-
|D S Kulkarni Dev
|16.00
|-3.90
|41.28
|6.36
|-1.53
|0.00
|-
|Arih.Found.Hsg.
|47.90
|3.12
|41.19
|70.67
|0.94
|2.03
|23.60
|Raja Bahadur Int
|1411.00
|4.91
|35.28
|2.02
|-3.70
|0.00
|-
|Garnet Construct
|24.85
|-0.40
|34.54
|2.53
|-0.05
|0.47
|52.87
|Citadel Realty
|77.70
|-0.83
|29.22
|0.14
|0.16
|4.44
|17.50
|MVL
|0.48
|-4.00
|28.86
|0.15
|-1.69
|0.00
|-
|Simplex Realty
|91.55
|-4.44
|27.37
|3.83
|-4.30
|0.00
|-
|Maruti Infra.
|21.85
|-8.00
|27.31
|8.69
|0.23
|0.24
|91.04
|Country Condo
|3.39
|2.42
|26.31
|5.05
|0.14
|0.08
|42.38
|Bhanderi Infra.
|128.70
|-0.23
|26.13
|2.39
|0.04
|2.64
|48.75
|Pudumjee Industr
|13.20
|-3.30
|23.76
|0.04
|-0.13
|0.00
|-
|Martin Burn
|45.20
|4.03
|23.28
|0.08
|0.40
|1.78
|25.39
|Prerna Infra.
|18.50
|2.21
|22.27
|3.15
|-1.63
|4.28
|4.32
|Lok Housing
|4.11
|-4.86
|19.21
|2.54
|-0.46
|0.00
|-
|Sam Inds.
|16.15
|-4.15
|17.91
|3.57
|0.92
|1.39
|11.62
|Indo Pacific Pro
|1.63
|0.62
|16.38
|0.87
|-0.11
|0.00
|-
|Parle Software
|11.03
|0.00
|15.44
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-
Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices