JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531540 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE392G01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 21.85 -1.90
(-8.00%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

19.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 24.55
CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 14075
52-Week high 46.35
52-Week low 19.35
P/E 91.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Price History

From: To:
Export to Excel
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 24.55 25.50 19.35 21.85 14075 76
09-03-2018 26.50 26.50 23.05 23.75 17145 53
08-03-2018 25.00 26.50 23.00 25.10 16290 66
07-03-2018 26.80 27.60 24.60 24.65 14993 50
06-03-2018 27.50 28.00 26.40 26.65 16915 38
05-03-2018 28.00 28.55 26.40 27.00 12498 45
01-03-2018 29.00 29.15 28.30 28.55 34611 37
28-02-2018 28.60 29.95 28.30 28.45 18714 39
27-02-2018 28.50 29.35 28.20 28.80 15691 63
26-02-2018 29.00 29.00 28.25 28.70 22580 55
23-02-2018 28.80 30.00 28.25 29.00 6045 40
22-02-2018 29.00 29.05 28.15 28.50 20939 36
21-02-2018 27.55 29.80 27.00 28.25 8787 67
20-02-2018 29.35 29.70 28.10 29.05 23185 61
19-02-2018 31.50 31.65 27.60 28.80 12061 54
16-02-2018 32.50 32.50 27.15 28.45 5547 42
15-02-2018 30.95 30.95 28.25 29.65 12338 47
12-02-2018 28.10 30.30 28.10 29.25 16051 40
09-02-2018 30.50 30.50 28.50 29.50 18034 43
08-02-2018 29.00 30.95 28.85 29.35 23160 50
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Infrastructure:

Back to Top