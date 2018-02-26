You are here » Home
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531540
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE392G01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
-1.90
(-8.00%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|24.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|14075
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|91.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. (MARUTIINFRA) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|24.55
|25.50
|19.35
|21.85
|14075
|76
|09-03-2018
|26.50
|26.50
|23.05
|23.75
|17145
|53
|08-03-2018
|25.00
|26.50
|23.00
|25.10
|16290
|66
|07-03-2018
|26.80
|27.60
|24.60
|24.65
|14993
|50
|06-03-2018
|27.50
|28.00
|26.40
|26.65
|16915
|38
|05-03-2018
|28.00
|28.55
|26.40
|27.00
|12498
|45
|01-03-2018
|29.00
|29.15
|28.30
|28.55
|34611
|37
|28-02-2018
|28.60
|29.95
|28.30
|28.45
|18714
|39
|27-02-2018
|28.50
|29.35
|28.20
|28.80
|15691
|63
|26-02-2018
|29.00
|29.00
|28.25
|28.70
|22580
|55
|23-02-2018
|28.80
|30.00
|28.25
|29.00
|6045
|40
|22-02-2018
|29.00
|29.05
|28.15
|28.50
|20939
|36
|21-02-2018
|27.55
|29.80
|27.00
|28.25
|8787
|67
|20-02-2018
|29.35
|29.70
|28.10
|29.05
|23185
|61
|19-02-2018
|31.50
|31.65
|27.60
|28.80
|12061
|54
|16-02-2018
|32.50
|32.50
|27.15
|28.45
|5547
|42
|15-02-2018
|30.95
|30.95
|28.25
|29.65
|12338
|47
|12-02-2018
|28.10
|30.30
|28.10
|29.25
|16051
|40
|09-02-2018
|30.50
|30.50
|28.50
|29.50
|18034
|43
|08-02-2018
|29.00
|30.95
|28.85
|29.35
|23160
|50
