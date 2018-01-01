Maruti Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 524402
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARUTIORNG
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Organics Ltd Not listed in BSE
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Maruti Organics Ltd.
Promoted by chairman and managing director A S Murlidhar, Maruti Organics (MOL) was incorporated in Oct.'91. In Sep.'93, MOL came out with a public issue, aggregating Rs 3.15 cr, to set up a molasses fermentation unit (total cost : Rs 9.9 cr) for the manufacture of industrial alcohol with an installed capacity of 60 lac ltr pa at Sirkatnalli in Karnataka. MOL has adopted the state-of-the-art b...> More
Maruti Organics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2000
|Jun 1999
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.42
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.42
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.66
|-74.24
|Operating Profit
|-0.17
|-0.24
|29.17
|Net Profit
|-1.05
|-0.97
|-8.25
|Equity Capital
|5.64
|5.64
|-
Maruti Organics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bhagawati Gas
|0.53
|-3.64
|0.89
|Southern Gas
|179.90
|4.96
|0.41
|Fischer Chemic
|13.77
|4.95
|0.23
Maruti Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.00
|
|117.00
