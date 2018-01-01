Maruti Organics Ltd

Promoted by chairman and managing director A S Murlidhar, Maruti Organics (MOL) was incorporated in Oct.'91. In Sep.'93, MOL came out with a public issue, aggregating Rs 3.15 cr, to set up a molasses fermentation unit (total cost : Rs 9.9 cr) for the manufacture of industrial alcohol with an installed capacity of 60 lac ltr pa at Sirkatnalli in Karnataka. MOL has adopted the state-of-the-art b...> More