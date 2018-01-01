JUST IN
BSE: 524402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARUTIORNG ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE

Promoted by chairman and managing director A S Murlidhar, Maruti Organics (MOL) was incorporated in Oct.'91. In Sep.'93, MOL came out with a public issue, aggregating Rs 3.15 cr, to set up a molasses fermentation unit (total cost : Rs 9.9 cr) for the manufacture of industrial alcohol with an installed capacity of 60 lac ltr pa at Sirkatnalli in Karnataka. MOL has adopted the state-of-the-art b...> More

Maruti Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2000 Jun 1999 % Chg
Net Sales 0.42 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.42 -
Total Expenses 0.17 0.66 -74.24
Operating Profit -0.17 -0.24 29.17
Net Profit -1.05 -0.97 -8.25
Equity Capital 5.64 5.64 -
Maruti Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhagawati Gas 0.53 -3.64 0.89
Southern Gas 179.90 4.96 0.41
Fischer Chemic 13.77 4.95 0.23
Maruti Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 11.00
117.00

