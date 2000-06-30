Maruti Organics Ltd.

ANNUAL REPORT 1999-2000 MARUTI Organics Limited AUDITORS' REPORT TO, The Members of MARUTI ORGANICS LIMITED We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Maruti Organics Limited as at 31st March 2000 and the annexed profit & loss account for the year ended on that date and report that: (I) As required by the Manufacturing and Other Companies (Auditor's Report) Order, 1988 issued by the Company Law Board in terms of Section 227 (4A) of the Companies Act,1956, we enclose a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order. (II) Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph I above, we report that: (a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. (b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of such books. (c) The Balance Sheet & the Profit & Loss Account dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion the Balance Sheet and the Profit & Loss account comply with the Accounting standards referred to in sub section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956. (e) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with the notes and accounting policies thereon give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view: (i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March,2000 and (ii) In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date. For DAGLIYA & COMPANY Chartered Accountants sd/ Place : Secunderabad. (JITENDRA KUMAR JAIN) Date : 30.06.2000 Partner. STATEMENT REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH I OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE 1. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. we were informed that the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets and as explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. 2. None of the fixed assets have been revalued during the year. 3. According to the information & explanations given to us, the stock of raw material, consumables and finished goods have been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. 4. The procedures of physical verification of stocks followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. 5. No material discrepancies were noticed between physical stocks and book records. 6. In our opinion the valuation of stocks is fair and proper in accordance with normally accepted accounting principles and is on the same basis as in the preceding year except that closing stock of raw material, Consumables and work in process is valued at lower of cost or net realisable value as against cost, hither to adopted to company with the requirement of Revised As-2 issued by ICAI. This change had resulted in decrease in value of closing inventories and increase in loss for the year by Rs.1,36,964. 7. The company has not taken any loans, secured or usecured from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, where the rate of interest and other terms and conditions of such loans are prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the company. We have been informed that there are no Companies under the same management as defined under section 370(IB) of the Companies Act, 1956. 8. The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. We have been informed that there are no companies under the same management as defined under subsection (1B) of section 370 of the Companies Act, 1956. 9. Except interest free loans to its employees, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to any body. Recovery of loans from staff is as per stipulations. 10. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of raw materials, components including plant & machinery, equipment and other assets and for the sale of goods. 11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any transactions of purchase of goods and material and sale of goods, material and services made pursuant to contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and aggregating during the year to Rs.50,000/-or more in respect of each party. 12. As explained to us, the company has a regular procedure for the determination of unserviceable or damaged stores, raw material and finished goods. Adequate provision has been made in the accounts for the loss arising on the items so determined. 13. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year within the meaning of section 58-A of the Companies Act,1956 and Rules framed there under including the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India. 14. As explained to us, the company's manufacturing process does not generate any realisable scrap or by-products. 15. Internal audit of the company is being conducted a firm of Chartered Accountants and taking into consideration the size of the company and nature of its business, the scope and coverage is considered adequate. 16. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government under section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act,1956 and are of the opinion that, prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have been however, not made a detailed examination to ascertain whether they are accurate or complete. 17. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Employees' State Insurance Act are not applicable to the Company for the year under audit. The Company was not regular in depositing Provident Fund dues during the year under audit. Arrears of Provident Fund dues as at 31st March, 2000 were Rs.1,81,498. 18. According to the information and explanations given to us apart from Turnover Tax amounting to Rs.,474,587, Karnataka sales tax amounting to Rs.50,12,306 & Central sales Tax amounting to Rs.61,920, no other undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax Sales Tax, Customs Duty and Excise Duty were outstanding as at 31st March,2000 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. 19. According to the information and explanations given to us, no personal expenses of employees or directors have been charged to revenue account, other than those payable under contractual obligations or in accordance with generally accepted business practice. 20. As per the definition of Section 3(1) (0) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act,1956, the company is a sick industrial company. Necessary reference to BIFR has been made by the company. For DAGLIYA & COMPANY Chartered Accountants sd/- Place : Secunderabad. (JITENDRA KUMAR JAIN) Date : 30.06.2000. Partner.