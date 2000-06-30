Maruti Organics Ltd.

|
ANNUAL REPORT 1999-2000
MARUTI Organics Limited
AUDITORS' REPORT
TO,
The Members of
MARUTI ORGANICS LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Maruti Organics Limited as at
31st March 2000 and the annexed profit & loss account for the year ended on
that date and report that:
(I) As required by the Manufacturing and Other Companies (Auditor's Report)
Order, 1988 issued by the Company Law Board in terms of Section 227 (4A) of
the Companies Act,1956, we enclose a statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order.
(II) Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph I
above, we report that:
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of such books.
(c) The Balance Sheet & the Profit & Loss Account dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the books of account.
(d) In our opinion the Balance Sheet and the Profit & Loss account comply
with the Accounting standards referred to in sub section (3C) of Section
211 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(e) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with the notes
and accounting policies thereon give the information required by the
Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view:
(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
company as at 31st March,2000 and
(ii) In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date.
For DAGLIYA & COMPANY
Chartered Accountants
sd/
Place : Secunderabad. (JITENDRA KUMAR JAIN)
Date : 30.06.2000 Partner.
STATEMENT REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH I OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE
1. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. we were
informed that the fixed assets have been physically verified by the
management at reasonable intervals during the year which in our opinion is
reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its
assets and as explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on
such verification.
2. None of the fixed assets have been revalued during the year.
3. According to the information & explanations given to us, the stock of
raw material, consumables and finished goods have been physically verified
at reasonable intervals by the management during the year.
4. The procedures of physical verification of stocks followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
5. No material discrepancies were noticed between physical stocks and book
records.
6. In our opinion the valuation of stocks is fair and proper in accordance
with normally accepted accounting principles and is on the same basis as in
the preceding year except that closing stock of raw material, Consumables
and work in process is valued at lower of cost or net realisable value as
against cost, hither to adopted to company with the requirement of Revised
As-2 issued by ICAI. This change had resulted in decrease in value of
closing inventories and increase in loss for the year by Rs.1,36,964.
7. The company has not taken any loans, secured or usecured from companies,
firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956, where the rate of interest and other terms and
conditions of such loans are prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the
company. We have been informed that there are no Companies under the same
management as defined under section 370(IB) of the Companies Act, 1956.
8. The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies,
firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956. We have been informed that there are no
companies under the same management as defined under subsection (1B) of
section 370 of the Companies Act, 1956.
9. Except interest free loans to its employees, the company has not granted
any loans or advances in the nature of loans to any body. Recovery of loans
from staff is as per stipulations.
10. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of raw materials, components including plant & machinery, equipment and
other assets and for the sale of goods.
11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has not entered into any transactions of purchase of
goods and material and sale of goods, material and services made pursuant
to contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and aggregating during the year to
Rs.50,000/-or more in respect of each party.
12. As explained to us, the company has a regular procedure for the
determination of unserviceable or damaged stores, raw material and finished
goods. Adequate provision has been made in the accounts for the loss
arising on the items so determined.
13. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the
year within the meaning of section 58-A of the Companies Act,1956 and
Rules framed there under including the directions issued by the Reserve
Bank of India.
14. As explained to us, the company's manufacturing process does not
generate any realisable scrap or by-products.
15. Internal audit of the company is being conducted a firm of Chartered
Accountants and taking into consideration the size of the company and
nature of its business, the scope and coverage is considered adequate.
16. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company
pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government under section 209 (1)
(d) of the Companies Act,1956 and are of the opinion that, prima facie the
prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have been however, not
made a detailed examination to ascertain whether they are accurate or
complete.
17. According to the information and explanations given to us, the
provisions of Employees' State Insurance Act are not applicable to the
Company for the year under audit. The Company was not regular in depositing
Provident Fund dues during the year under audit. Arrears of Provident Fund
dues as at 31st March, 2000 were Rs.1,81,498.
18. According to the information and explanations given to us apart from
Turnover Tax amounting to Rs.,474,587, Karnataka sales tax amounting to
Rs.50,12,306 & Central sales Tax amounting to Rs.61,920, no other
undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax Sales Tax,
Customs Duty and Excise Duty were outstanding as at 31st March,2000 for a
period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
19. According to the information and explanations given to us, no personal
expenses of employees or directors have been charged to revenue account,
other than those payable under contractual obligations or in accordance
with generally accepted business practice.
20. As per the definition of Section 3(1) (0) of the Sick Industrial
Companies (Special Provisions) Act,1956, the company is a sick industrial
company. Necessary reference to BIFR has been made by the company.
For DAGLIYA & COMPANY
Chartered Accountants
sd/-
Place : Secunderabad. (JITENDRA KUMAR JAIN)
Date : 30.06.2000. Partner.