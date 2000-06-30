Maruti Organics Ltd.

|
ANNUAL REPORT 1999-2000
MARUTI Organics Limited
DIRECTORS' REPORT
To
The Members,
Your Directors present the Eighth Annual Report of the Company together
with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March,2000.
1. DIVIDEND:
Your Directors do not recommend any dividend due to losses incurred during
the year under review.
2. REVIEW OPERATIONS DURING THE YEAR:
During the year under review, the company made a marginal turnover of Rs.
143.66 lakhs incurring a net loss of Rs. 354.13 lacs. Due to the continued
impact of factors such as shortage of working capital, raw material,
inadequate allotments from the Excise Commissioner etc., the operations of
the company were restricted and forced to run the unit at law capacity
during the year under review.
3. STATUS OF REHABILITATION SCHEME:
During the year under review, the company submitted a rehabilitation scheme
alongwith One Time settlement proposal for clearing of dues to financial
institution. The rehabilitation scheme of the company is under
consideration of M/s. Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited for
formulation of Draft Rehabilitation Scheme.
The IFCI Limited conveyed its no objection to the in principle acceptance
for One Time Settlement proposal for settlement of the dues.
4. DIRECTORS:
Dr.K. Parvathi Kumar and Dr Ramalingam, directors of the Company will
retire by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting and are eligible
for reappointment.
Sri. G.M.Dhanajaya, IAS has been appointed on the board as nominee Director
of Karnataka State Industrial Investment & Development corporation Limited
in place of Sri Sundeep Dave, IAS with effect from 29th January, 2000.
Sri. D.A.Srinivas has been appointed on the board as additional director of
the company with effect from 27th May,2000.
5. DEPOSITS:
The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year
under review.
6. AUDITORS:
The Present Auditors of the Company M/s Dagliya & Co, Chartered
Accountants, retire at the conclusion of this Annual general Meeting and
they are eligible for reappointment.
7. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
Based upon the recommendations of Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla Committee on
Corporate Governance, the stock Exchanges have amended the listing
agreement, requiring the implementation in the case of your Company within
the Financial Year 2000-2001 and have to be complied with before 31.03.2001
and the company will comply with the same soonest possible as per listing
agreement for greater transparency & for maximum long term shareholder
value.
8. STATUS OF Y2K COMPLIANCE:
The Y2K change was smooth without any disruption in respect of all the
computer systems.
9. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
The particulars required under Section 217(2A) of the Companies act, 1956
read with the provisions contained in Companies (Particulars of Employees)
Rules, 1975 as amended to date were not applicable to your Company as none
of the employees was in receipt of remuneration which in aggregate was
Rs.6,00,000/-or more per year nor was in receipt of remuneration for any
part of the year, of Rs.50,000/-or more per month.
10. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
The company has had harmonious industrial relations throughout the year
under review at all levels of organisation. The Company would endevour hard
to maintain this cordial relationship in future also.
11. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE
EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Information pursuant to Section 217(i)(e) of the companies Act, 1956 read
with the companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988 regarding conservation of energy, technology
absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo has been given in a
separate statement annexed hereto, which forms part of the Directors'
Report.
12. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
The Director have pleasure in recording their appreciation for the valuable
assistance extended to the company by the Industrial finance corporation of
India Limited, Karnataka state Industrial Investment & Development
Corporation Limited and state bank of Hyderabad, Hudgi Branch, Bidar Dist.
Your directors also place on record their deep sense of appreciation for
the dedicated services rendered by all the executives, staff and workers of
the company.
For and on behalf of the Board
sd/-
Place : Secunderabad, (A.S.MURLIDHAR)
Date : 30th June,2000 CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR
ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS' REPORT:
Disclosure of particulars with respect to conservation of energy,
technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required
under Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Board of Directors'
Report) Rules, 1988.
1. Conservation of Energy:
(a) Energy conservation Measures taken: The company has set up effluent
Treatment plant to treat effluent, wherein methane gas is generated which
will be used as fuel for boiler.
(b) Additional investments and proposals, if any being implemented for
reduction in consumption of energy: NIL
(c) Impact of measures of (a) and (b) above for reduction in energy
consumption and consequent impact on the cost of production of goods.
The gas produced from effluent treatment plant will be used as fuel instead
of Husk in boiler for running turbine which will result in cost reduction
in power & fuel expenses.
(d) Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production
as per Form-A of the Annexure to the Rules in respect of industries
specified in the schedule thereto:
" FORM A "
II. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:
The company has set up its own laboratory for carrying out Research for
development of yeast. The Company has not imported any foreign technology
during the year under consideration
III. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Export efforts & Plans
i Activities relating to exports initiatives taken to increase export,
development of new export markets for products: NIL
ii Total foreign exchange used/earned: NIL
For and on behalf of the Board
sd/-
Place : Secunderabad, (A.S.MURLIDHAR)
Date : 30.06.2000. Chairman & Managing Director