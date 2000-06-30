Maruti Organics Ltd.

ANNUAL REPORT 1999-2000 MARUTI Organics Limited DIRECTORS' REPORT To The Members, Your Directors present the Eighth Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March,2000. 1. DIVIDEND: Your Directors do not recommend any dividend due to losses incurred during the year under review. 2. REVIEW OPERATIONS DURING THE YEAR: During the year under review, the company made a marginal turnover of Rs. 143.66 lakhs incurring a net loss of Rs. 354.13 lacs. Due to the continued impact of factors such as shortage of working capital, raw material, inadequate allotments from the Excise Commissioner etc., the operations of the company were restricted and forced to run the unit at law capacity during the year under review. 3. STATUS OF REHABILITATION SCHEME: During the year under review, the company submitted a rehabilitation scheme alongwith One Time settlement proposal for clearing of dues to financial institution. The rehabilitation scheme of the company is under consideration of M/s. Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited for formulation of Draft Rehabilitation Scheme. The IFCI Limited conveyed its no objection to the in principle acceptance for One Time Settlement proposal for settlement of the dues. 4. DIRECTORS: Dr.K. Parvathi Kumar and Dr Ramalingam, directors of the Company will retire by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting and are eligible for reappointment. Sri. G.M.Dhanajaya, IAS has been appointed on the board as nominee Director of Karnataka State Industrial Investment & Development corporation Limited in place of Sri Sundeep Dave, IAS with effect from 29th January, 2000. Sri. D.A.Srinivas has been appointed on the board as additional director of the company with effect from 27th May,2000. 5. DEPOSITS: The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. 6. AUDITORS: The Present Auditors of the Company M/s Dagliya & Co, Chartered Accountants, retire at the conclusion of this Annual general Meeting and they are eligible for reappointment. 7. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: Based upon the recommendations of Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla Committee on Corporate Governance, the stock Exchanges have amended the listing agreement, requiring the implementation in the case of your Company within the Financial Year 2000-2001 and have to be complied with before 31.03.2001 and the company will comply with the same soonest possible as per listing agreement for greater transparency & for maximum long term shareholder value. 8. STATUS OF Y2K COMPLIANCE: The Y2K change was smooth without any disruption in respect of all the computer systems. 9. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES: The particulars required under Section 217(2A) of the Companies act, 1956 read with the provisions contained in Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended to date were not applicable to your Company as none of the employees was in receipt of remuneration which in aggregate was Rs.6,00,000/-or more per year nor was in receipt of remuneration for any part of the year, of Rs.50,000/-or more per month. 10. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: The company has had harmonious industrial relations throughout the year under review at all levels of organisation. The Company would endevour hard to maintain this cordial relationship in future also. 11. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: Information pursuant to Section 217(i)(e) of the companies Act, 1956 read with the companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo has been given in a separate statement annexed hereto, which forms part of the Directors' Report. 12. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: The Director have pleasure in recording their appreciation for the valuable assistance extended to the company by the Industrial finance corporation of India Limited, Karnataka state Industrial Investment & Development Corporation Limited and state bank of Hyderabad, Hudgi Branch, Bidar Dist. Your directors also place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by all the executives, staff and workers of the company. For and on behalf of the Board sd/- Place : Secunderabad, (A.S.MURLIDHAR) Date : 30th June,2000 CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS' REPORT: Disclosure of particulars with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Board of Directors' Report) Rules, 1988. 1. Conservation of Energy: (a) Energy conservation Measures taken: The company has set up effluent Treatment plant to treat effluent, wherein methane gas is generated which will be used as fuel for boiler. (b) Additional investments and proposals, if any being implemented for reduction in consumption of energy: NIL (c) Impact of measures of (a) and (b) above for reduction in energy consumption and consequent impact on the cost of production of goods. The gas produced from effluent treatment plant will be used as fuel instead of Husk in boiler for running turbine which will result in cost reduction in power & fuel expenses. (d) Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production as per Form-A of the Annexure to the Rules in respect of industries specified in the schedule thereto: " FORM A " II. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION: The company has set up its own laboratory for carrying out Research for development of yeast. The Company has not imported any foreign technology during the year under consideration III. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: Export efforts & Plans i Activities relating to exports initiatives taken to increase export, development of new export markets for products: NIL ii Total foreign exchange used/earned: NIL For and on behalf of the Board sd/- Place : Secunderabad, (A.S.MURLIDHAR) Date : 30.06.2000. Chairman & Managing Director