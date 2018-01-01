JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Organics Ltd

Maruti Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARUTIORNG ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
Filter:

Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2000 1999
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.05 0.01
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.21 0.03
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.52 0.01
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.29 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.02 0.04
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.03 0.05

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Organics: