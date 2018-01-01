JUST IN
Maruti Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARUTIORNG ISIN Code: N.A.
01 Jan
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2007 2006 2005
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 5.64 5.64 5.64
Reserves -12.41 -11.70 -11.07
Total Shareholders Funds -6.77 -6.06 -5.43
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 12.38 12.41 12.41
Total Debt 12.38 12.41 12.41
Total Liabilities 5.61 6.35 6.98
Application of Funds
Gross Block 7.62 7.62 7.62
Capital Work in Progress 4.43 4.43 4.41
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.26 0.26 0.26
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 0.00 0.00 0.01
Loans and Advances 0.14 0.14 0.21
Total Current Assets 0.40 0.40 0.48
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 2.62 2.20 1.92
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.04
Net Current Assets -2.22 -1.80 -1.48
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 5.61 6.35 6.98
