Maruti Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 524402
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARUTIORNG
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Organics Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Organics Ltd
Filter:
Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2007
|2006
|2005
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|Reserves
|-12.41
|-11.70
|-11.07
|Total Shareholders Funds
|-6.77
|-6.06
|-5.43
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|12.38
|12.41
|12.41
|Total Debt
|12.38
|12.41
|12.41
|Total Liabilities
|5.61
|6.35
|6.98
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|7.62
|7.62
|7.62
|Capital Work in Progress
|4.43
|4.43
|4.41
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Loans and Advances
|0.14
|0.14
|0.21
|Total Current Assets
|0.40
|0.40
|0.48
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|2.62
|2.20
|1.92
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|Net Current Assets
|-2.22
|-1.80
|-1.48
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|5.61
|6.35
|6.98
