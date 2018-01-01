You are here » Home » » Maruti Organics Ltd
Maruti Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 524402
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARUTIORNG
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Organics Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Organics Ltd
Filter:
Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2007
|2006
|2005
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|-0.71
|-0.63
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.63
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-0.71
|-0.63
|0.00
|Share Capital
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|Reserves
|-12.41
|-11.70
|-11.07
|Net Worth
|-6.77
|-6.06
|-5.43
|Loans
|12.38
|12.41
|12.41
|Gross Block
|7.62
|7.62
|7.62
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Working Capital
|-2.22
|-1.80
|-1.48
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Maruti Organics:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices