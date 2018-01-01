JUST IN
Maruti Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARUTIORNG ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2007 2006 2005
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Profit -0.71 -0.63 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax -0.71 -0.63 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -0.71 -0.63 0.00
 
Share Capital 5.64 5.64 5.64
Reserves -12.41 -11.70 -11.07
Net Worth -6.77 -6.06 -5.43
Loans 12.38 12.41 12.41
Gross Block 7.62 7.62 7.62
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.00 0.00 0.01
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Working Capital -2.22 -1.80 -1.48
 
Operating Profit Margin (%)
Net Profit Margin (%)
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
