Maruti Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 524402
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARUTIORNG
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Organics Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Organics Ltd
Filter:
Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2007
|2006
|2005
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.02
|0.16
|0.00
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.33
|0.11
|0.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.35
|0.35
|0.00
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.71
|0.63
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|-0.71
|-0.63
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.71
|-0.63
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.63
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.71
|-0.63
|0.00
