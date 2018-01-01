JUST IN
Maruti Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARUTIORNG ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2007 2006 2005
Income
Sales Turnover 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.01 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.02 0.16 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.01 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.33 0.11 0.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.35 0.35 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.71 0.63 0.00
Operating Profit -0.71 -0.63 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.71 -0.63 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax -0.71 -0.63 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.71 -0.63 0.00
