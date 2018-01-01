JUST IN
Maruti Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARUTIORNG ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Jun-2000 Mar-2000 Dec-1999 Sep-1999 Jun-1999
Revenue 0.00 0.09 0.20 0.42 0.42
Other Income 0.00 0.31 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.40 0.20 0.42 0.42
Expenditure 0.17 0.32 0.31 0.46 0.66
Operating Profit -0.17 0.08 -0.11 -0.04 -0.24
Interest 0.80 0.79 0.75 0.71 0.65
PBDT -0.97 -0.71 -0.86 -0.75 -0.89
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.09 0.08 0.08
PBT -1.05 -0.79 -0.95 -0.83 -0.97
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -1.05 -0.79 -0.95 -0.83 -0.97
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
