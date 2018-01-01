You are here » Home
Maruti Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 524402
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARUTIORNG
|ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Maruti Organics Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Organics Ltd
Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Jun-2000
|Mar-2000
|Dec-1999
|Sep-1999
|Jun-1999
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.09
|0.20
|0.42
|0.42
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.40
|0.20
|0.42
|0.42
|Expenditure
|0.17
|0.32
|0.31
|0.46
|0.66
|Operating Profit
|-0.17
|0.08
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.80
|0.79
|0.75
|0.71
|0.65
|PBDT
|-0.97
|-0.71
|-0.86
|-0.75
|-0.89
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|0.08
|PBT
|-1.05
|-0.79
|-0.95
|-0.83
|-0.97
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-1.05
|-0.79
|-0.95
|-0.83
|-0.97
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
