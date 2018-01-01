JUST IN
Maruti Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARUTIORNG ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2007 2006 2005
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 0.09 0.14 0.24
Asset turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
