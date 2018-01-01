Maruti Organics Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '00
|Sep '99
|Mar '99
|Sep '98
|Mar '98
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.84
|0.10
|0.66
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.00
|0.37
|0.02
|0.22
|Total Income
|0.60
|0.84
|0.47
|0.68
|0.61
|Total Expenditure
|0.63
|1.12
|0.56
|1.14
|1.35
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.28
|-0.09
|-0.46
|-0.74
|Interest
|1.54
|1.36
|1.19
|1.06
|0.91
|Gross Profit
|-1.57
|-1.64
|-1.28
|-1.52
|-1.65
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.16
|0.18
|0.16
|0.18
|PBT
|-1.74
|-1.80
|-1.46
|-1.68
|-1.83
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-1.74
|-1.80
|-1.46
|-1.68
|-1.83
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.74
|-1.80
|-1.46
|-1.68
|-1.83
|Equity Share Capital
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.