Maruti Organics Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '99
|Dec '98
|Dec '97
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1.04
|0.76
|0.83
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|Total Income
|1.04
|0.78
|0.83
|Total Expenditure
|1.43
|1.42
|0.98
|Operating Profit
|-0.39
|-0.64
|-0.15
|Interest
|2.11
|1.64
|1.25
|Gross Profit
|-2.50
|-2.28
|-1.40
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.24
|0.24
|PBT
|-2.75
|-2.52
|-1.64
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-2.75
|-2.52
|-1.64
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-2.75
|-2.52
|-1.64
|Equity Share Capital
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.