Maruti Organics Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '99 Dec '98 Dec '97

Net Sales/Income From Operations 1.04 0.76 0.83

Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.00

Total Income 1.04 0.78 0.83

Total Expenditure 1.43 1.42 0.98

Operating Profit -0.39 -0.64 -0.15

Interest 2.11 1.64 1.25

Gross Profit -2.50 -2.28 -1.40

Depreciation 0.25 0.24 0.24

PBT -2.75 -2.52 -1.64

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -2.75 -2.52 -1.64

Minority Interest After NP - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -2.75 -2.52 -1.64

Equity Share Capital 5.64 5.64 5.64

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00