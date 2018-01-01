JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Organics Ltd

Maruti Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARUTIORNG ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
Filter:

Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '99 Dec '98 Dec '97
Net Sales/Income From Operations 1.04 0.76 0.83
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.00
Total Income 1.04 0.78 0.83
Total Expenditure 1.43 1.42 0.98
Operating Profit -0.39 -0.64 -0.15
Interest 2.11 1.64 1.25
Gross Profit -2.50 -2.28 -1.40
Depreciation 0.25 0.24 0.24
PBT -2.75 -2.52 -1.64
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -2.75 -2.52 -1.64
Minority Interest After NP - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -2.75 -2.52 -1.64
Equity Share Capital 5.64 5.64 5.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Organics: